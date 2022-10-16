3 Game Genres You Need to Try in 2022

Are you a gamer that has one or two favourites that you tend to stick to? While there is no problem with having a favourite game, the fact is that you could be shutting the door on all kinds of fun and engaging options. Sometimes there is the desire to branch out and try different titles, but because of the sheer volume of choice, it ends up being too overwhelming. So, why not narrow down your options and focus on a few trending game genres?

Here’s a look at three game genres you need to try in 2022.

Superheroes Never Lose Appeal

If you are looking for a genre that manages to stay popular year after year then look no further than the classic superhero offerings. Often the game releases are tied to whatever superhero movie is being released in theatre, which helps to build buzz. This also means there is a constant influx of new titles. While 2020 and 2021 saw a slowdown in releases, things have picked up once again, so this is a great time to check out the genre.

A few standout titles, both new and old that you may want to try include:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

There are also a few upcoming releases slated for the second half of 2022 that fit into the superhero genre.

Online Casino Games – See What the Fuss Is About

For those who enjoy a good casino game here and there, online casinos offer a convenient way to engage. This genre has been building a steady and loyal following, offering players plenty of thrills and new offerings regularly. Use your mobile device to play poker whenever the mood strikes, and revel in the animations, graphics, sounds and experience. If you’re new to poker, learn the main poker terms first, to maximise your chances of winning. Then, you can move on to things like what is the strongest hand in poker, how to bluff, how to bed, and keep improving.

Online casinos tend to be perfect for casual gamers who just want a quick game and are looking to fill the time. There is always a new game to check out so it never gets tired or old.

Role-Playing Games – It Covers a Huge Amount

Then we’ve got the role-playing game genre which includes a wide array of sub-genres. Because this includes such options as action, sandbox and tactical, many would argue that this is the most immersive and exciting genre. If you feel like you’re part of the game, you can’t help but feel immersed. Developers are well aware of the appeal of this genre and often focus their efforts on building RPG-style games.

If you were to make a list of some of the best and most notable RPG games it could include such titles as:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

This list only represents a small fraction of what’s available, with plenty of upcoming releases also announced.

If you’re ready for a gaming challenge, it’s time to expand your options, try a new genre and potentially find some new favourites.