3 Guys Convicted of XXXTentacion’s Murder in 2018

Three men have been found guilty of killing rapper XXXTentacion in South Florida in 2018. He was shot while being robbed of $50,000 (£40,757) in broad daylight.
After seven days of talking, a jury decided that Michael Boatwright, 28, Trayvon Newsome, 26, and Drick Williams, 26, were all guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
They will be given mandatory life sentences at a later date. Prosecutors did not ask for the death penalty in this case, even though Florida technically still has it.
During the month-long trial, prosecutors showed that the men were involved in June 18, 2018, shooting outside Riva Motorsports in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. They did this by showing surveillance footage from inside and outside the store, as well as cellphone videos the men took showing them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.
A fourth man, Robert Allen, who used to be a friend of the defendants and said he took part in the robbery, also helped the prosecutors.
Last year, he admitted that he killed someone in the second degree. He has not been given a sentence yet because this trial is still going on. He could get anything from time already served, which would mean he could get out soon, to life in prison, depending on how prosecutors see his help.
Lawyers for Allen’s defense said that he was lying to get out of a life sentence. They also said that prosecutors and detectives didn’t look into other possible suspects, like the Canadian rap star Drake, who had a fight with XXXTentacion online.
The jury has asked to look at Boatwright’s text messages from the day of the shooting twice this week. Prosecutors have said that Boatwright was the shooter.
From the time he woke up at 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., about an hour before the shooting, he sent 17 messages to different people, including one about getting a car. The SUV used in the shooting was rented from a woman through a phone app, according to the prosecutors. After that, he didn’t text for about two hours.
About an hour after the shooting, he sent a text that said, “Tell my brother I have the money for the new phone.” He sent someone a screenshot of a news story that said XXXTentacion had been shot a few minutes later.
XXXTentacion Death Explained
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, and a friend had just left Riva Motorsports when an SUV cut in front of their BMW.
Two gunmen in masks got out of the car and confronted the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window, where one of them shot him several times. Then, they took the cash that XXXTentacion had just taken out of the bank and put it in a Louis Vuitton bag. They got back in the SUV and drove away quickly. The friend wasn’t hurt in any way.
Newsome was said to be the other person with a gun. Williams was blamed for driving the SUV, which also had Allen inside.
Allen said that the men planned to rob banks that day and went to the motorcycle shop to buy a mask for Williams. There, they saw the rapper, and they decided to go after him. Allen and Williams went into the store to make sure it was really him. According to testimony, they then went back to the rented SUV, waited for XXXTentacion to come out, and attacked him from behind.
The rapper, whose name was pronounced “Ex-ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” was a rising star whose songs talked about racism and depression, among other things. When he died, Onfrey was facing 15 felony charges. He was also accused of abusing his family more than once.
