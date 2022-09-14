3 Kids Found Dead at Coney Island Beach Drowned; Deaths Ruled Homicide

As the inquiry into a probable motivation proceeds, charges may be filed against the Brooklyn mother accused of drowning her three children on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a medical examiner determined that the three children had been murdered and that they had drowned.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Erin Merdy remained a patient at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. A bedside arraignment could be held if she is unable to be transferred to court.

Postpartum depression leading to psychosis is being investigated by authorities for a possible involvement.

She allegedly told her relatives that she drowned her children, but she refuses to cooperate with police.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey remarked, “So far, she hasn’t said anything.”

After a lengthy search, the bodies of her three children, Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months, were discovered on a beach at Coney Island.

Police first learned of the children’s missing early Monday morning, when a concerned family member contacted claiming someone may have injured them.

A man who said he was the father answered the door when police arrived at the Neptune Avenue residence and said he thought the mother and kids were on the boardwalk.

The police then began searching the boardwalk and nearby areas for the mother and her children.

Erin Merdy’s relatives called the police 90 minutes later from the boardwalk, around two miles from where the kids were recovered.

Corey commented, “The mom was completely drenched.” “At this time, it is unknown whether she was exposed to the rain or had been in the water. She was drenched, shoeless, and unresponsive to the police.”

After Erin Merdy was discovered by herself, authorities dispatched a helicopter and marine units to continue the search for the missing children.

Around 13 blocks away from the stadium where the Brooklyn Cyclones play in the minor league baseball system, the children were discovered along the water’s edge shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to Corey, no one could revive them despite efforts at a neighboring hospital.

Erin Merdy had prior incidences of harassment and aggravated harassment that did not result in charges, but she has no prior arrests or a history of being emotionally unstable.

Police said the activities appear to be deliberate and not something that occurred at the spur of a moment, and detectives are looking into her past and interviewing neighbors and family to establish what had transpired.

She has not yet been charged.

Eyewitness News also uncovered that she had been served with an eviction notice, saying rent had not been paid since sometime last year.

Police are urging anybody who may have seen the mother and children at anytime last night or early this morning to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). (74782).