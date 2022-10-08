3 Men Stabbed, 1 Fatally, In 8-hour Nyc Subway Assault

During a space of eight hours, three individuals were stabbed on the New York City subway system, with one of them dying as a result of his wounds.

Upon exiting a northbound No. 4 train at the 176th St. stop shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, a 38-year-old Bronx man was stabbed numerous times in the back and chest by an unknown assailant in what seemed to police to be an unprovoked assault.

This is the second deadly subway stabbing in less than a week, and the man slumped on the platform before being taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Charles Moore would subsequently be named as the man responsible.

Suspect is a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shoes.

A 45-year-old man was slashed in the face by a guy on a motorbike who followed him into the East New York subway station in Brooklyn at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed in the back just after 1 p.m. at a Harlem subway stop. At the 125th Street station on St. Nicholas Avenue, the victim got into a dispute with a stranger, maybe after a little bump on the platform.

The second guy took out a blade and stabbed the unfortunate victim in the back. He was in stable condition upon his arrival to Mount Sinai Morningside.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue jacket, and blue sunglasses, disappeared.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated the NYPD needed “to do more” after three separate incidents on the subway left three people stabbed, one fatally, during an 8-hour period.

Sewell stated at a press conference on Friday that “thousands of cops” had been sent into the subway system. We need to discourage and prohibit such behavior.

It is too early, police said, to speculate on a motive for the apparently random assaults. Not a single suspect has been taken into custody.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey claimed that during the deadly stabbing in the Bronx, “there was no touch between the victim and offender in that subway compartment.” “The assailant seems to target that particular person in the video. The reason for this is unclear.”

The agency said that although attacks and arrests on public transportation have risen, it is striving to remove illegal cutting weapons from circulation.

This year, police have made almost 600 arrests related to the possession of unlawful cutting devices on the metro.

A 95% increase, according to Transit Chief Jason Wilcox.

“Yesterday’s events were really unsettling,” Wilcox remarked. We will be there beside the motorcyclists, looking out for their safety.

Overnight, reporters from Eyewitness News talked with worried passengers.

One person remarked, “I can’t do anything different other than maybe be a bit more alert than normal, but I’m not shocked.”

It’s the first time I’ve heard of something this horrible happening on this train, and I always feel fine here,” added another passenger.

Another passenger said, “Crime is quite prevalent right now, so I don’t believe it’s a unique event.”

The New York Police Department is asking that anybody with knowledge about these crimes get in touch with them.

You may contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline by dialing 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). CrimeStoppers also has a website, crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, and a Twitter account, @NYPDTips, where you may send in information.