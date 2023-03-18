3 Michigan Men Discovered Dead: “Gang Violence”

The Michigan State Police said on Friday that the deaths of three men, whose bodies were found in an abandoned apartment complex near Detroit after authorities said their music show was canceled, were not random and had nothing to do with music.
MSP used Twitter to tell the public what was going on with the case of Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker. They said that there were rumors about the investigation on social media and that some parts were to be kept secret.
“No one is in jail because of his death. This was not a random murder, and it had nothing to do with music or a show “read the tweets.
Investigative Update/Public Assistance Request:
Detectives are continuing to investigate the triple homicide in Highland Park that occurred on or before February 2nd. We continue to ask for public assistance with tips on this investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bF76rJdzih
— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 17, 2023
MSP added, “This was a fight between two gangs. There are other people who know more about what happened, and we need them to speak up.”
At first, it was said that the trio was going to play at Lounge 31 in Detroit in January, but their show was canceled because of equipment problems, and they never showed up. After they went missing, a teenager was caught driving a car that belonged to one of them.
In February, their bodies were found in a building at the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park, a city about 10 minutes from Detroit. The cause of death and the reason behind it have not been made public.
People who know something are asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
