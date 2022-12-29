3 People Died In Arizona After Sliding Through Ice On A Frozen Lake: According to the authorities, three persons lost their lives after falling through the ice of a frozen lake in Arizona as they were attempting to snap photographs there.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Monday afternoon about three people who were walking on a frozen lake when they fell through the ice. The incident included two males and one woman.
Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told ABC News that the three victims were present at the lake at the same time as five other people.
The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47, & Haritha Muddana, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. Haritha's age was unclear.
— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022
According to him, the victims had been standing on the ice in an attempt to capture a picture and had been between 25 and 35 yards away from the shore when they fell through.
According to Paxton, the victims were a family of four consisting of a mother, a father, and their two children.
Since then, their bodies have been found and identified. According to the information provided by the sheriff’s office, the male victims have been named Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Narayana Muddana, 49, and the female victim has been named Haritha Muddana. According to the authorities, all of them lived in Chandler, Arizona.
Read More: