3 Shot Dead On Banks Street In Mid-city, NOPD says

3 Shot Dead On Banks Street In Mid-city: In a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City on Saturday night (Jan. 7), three male victims were killed, according to New Orleans police.
A 27-year-old guy and two additional male victims were among the unidentified victims, whose ages, if known, have not been divulged by authorities. The bodies were discovered just after 10 o’clock in the 3300 block of Banks Street, close to the intersection with South Rendon Street.
Using video, a local homeowner broadcast the crime scene to social media. The scene was centered around a dark pickup truck that was parked close to the center median.
In what has been a particularly brutal first week of 2023 for New Orleans, the triple death on Saturday was the most recent mass shooting. The NOPD has additionally: over the previous five days.
On January 3, three dead shooters were discovered inside a house in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
On January 3, in the vicinity of Hoffman Triangle, four individuals who had been shot were discovered, one of whom was badly injured.
on January 5 at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, responded to a shooting spree that left two individuals dead and three others injured in Central City.
Shondell Fields, an NOPD detective, can be reached at (504) 658-5300, and Crimestoppers can be reached at (504) 822-1111 if you have any information on the triple killing that occurred on Saturday.
