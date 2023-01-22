3 Suspects Are Still At Large After 2 Teenagers Were Shot And One Person Died At A Loveland Apartment Complex

Colorado, LOVELAND — Following a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex on Friday that left one guy dead and a teenager injured, police are searching for at least three suspects. The suspects, according to the police, don’t seem to be connected.
The suspects pulled into the complex in a white Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows, according to the police. The first victim was killed when two young guys exited the truck and fired shots into his vehicle.
Nasier Graham, 18, has been named as the victim by family members. His relatives characterized him as sincere, humorous, and always willing to assist anyone in need.
According to the police, Graham’s car was dragged from the road, and two suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
The suspects attempted to flee in Graham’s car, but they slid on the ice and struck another vehicle on the other side of the complex.
The 16-year-old driver of that car came out and started yelling at the accused before they shot him as well. The 16-year-old was able to escape and dial 911 thanks to his survival. As of Saturday night, his condition is “stable”.
“There were at least ten additional bullets that were probably fired in total, all from shoulder-mounted weapons. As far as we know, no handguns were utilized, “said Timothy Duran, the police chief for Loveland, at a press conference.
The two suspects returned to the white Dodge Ram, which was then driven away.
“With all of your assistance, I can bring these people to justice more quickly. So, would you kindly look at this car? Share it with your friends if you would. If you believe there may be a lead, please be very aggressive in contacting us,” added Chief Duran.
One of the victims, at the very least, went to Mountain View High School. In an email to parents on Saturday, principal Jane Harmon acknowledged the tragedy that “deeply hurts our MVHS community” and reassured them that there are no current safety issues for the school’s campus.
On Monday, January 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., MVHS counselors will be accessible to students and staff.
