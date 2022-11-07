3 Suspects Nabbed In Phoenix Officer Shooting

The shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Phoenix has resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 32nd Avenue and Glennrosa Avenue around 4:30 p.m. in response to a report of an armed robbery. Officers in the vicinity sought to conduct a traffic stop after witnesses reportedly identified the car as the one engaged in the crime. The car took off with its driver and occupants inside. Several occupants of the automobile abandoned ship and fled from the police as they were pursued to an apartment complex on 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police pursued the fleeing motorist inside the complex’s apartment building. According to the Phoenix police, the suspect attempted to scale a concrete wall and flee, prompting an officer to open fire. Police officer missed the fleeing criminal, who kept running after jumping the wall. The suspect was located by the police unharmed in a nearby canal, they claim. A couple of hours later, two additional individuals were located and arrested.

None of the police officers were hurt during the exchange of gunfire. The police are still looking into what happened.

This is the 86th shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Arizona in 2022, and the 55th in Maricopa County.