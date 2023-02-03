30-year-old Dog Named Bobi Breaks Record For World’s Oldest Dog Ever

According to the announcement made by Guinness Globe Records on Thursday, a dog named Bobi who resides in Portugal has been recognised as the oldest dog in history as well as the oldest dog in existence anywhere in the world.
According to the Guinness World Records, Bobi was born on May 11, 1992, making his current age 30 years and 267 days. According to the American Kennel Club, he is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed that is recognised for its ability to guard livestock. According to Guinness, the expected lifespan for a Rafeiro do Alentejo dog is between 12 and 14 years on average.
According to Guinness, the age of Bobi was validated by SIAC, a database for pets that is authorised by the Portuguese government.
His family shared with Guinness that Bobi is very placid and kind. They also mentioned that he enjoys being petted, that he likes to play with his four cat siblings, and that he likes to walk about the family’s property. On chillier days, Bobi can also be discovered unwinding in front of the fireplace.
His family shared with Guinness that Bobi has difficulty walking due to his advanced age. They report that his eyesight has gotten worse, and that he frequently runs into a variety of different items.
“When I look at Bobi, I am reminded of members of our family who are sadly no longer with us. This includes members of my own family who have passed away, such as my father, my brother, and my grandparents. This is one of the reasons why Bobi is so wonderful. Bobi is the embodiment of these generations “the Costa family shared their story with Guinness.
According to Guinness, the previous record for the oldest dog ever was held by Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog that lived to be 29 years and 5 months old. Bluey’s life span was recorded as 29 years and 5 months.
