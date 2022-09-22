38-year-old Charged With Killing Toddler Found In Stolen SUV

A father was shot dead and his toddler was found inside a stolen SUV in southwest Houston less than 24 hours prior to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

Police say that the individual has been charged with murder and evidence tampering.

When charges are filed, the Houston Police Department will release the suspect’s name and booking photo.

WANTED: Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male. Tips: HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.#hounews https://t.co/f1mxKf2cUH pic.twitter.com/xwzl25sav8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2022

A 2-year-body old’s was discovered, and ABC13 was the only news organization to catch police holding a man who matched the surveillance footage’s description. The incident occurred in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey and Chimney Rock, and the arrest took place at around 5 a.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials verified that the individual seen in the ABC13 video was the suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day.

ABC13 showed images of the individual police believe to be involved in the crime to nearby residents, and several of them immediately recognized him.

“Sure enough, there he is. There’s his car in the driveway “Observant reader Louis Perley chimed in.

All this is related to a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., when police were called to the scene of what they described as a dispute between two individuals that escalated into an altercation.

Michael Essien, 38, was shot numerous times in the chest during the disagreement that led to the one man pulling out a gun and killing the other. The police confirmed that Essien was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Essien’s SUV, a black Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox with a temporary paper license plate, was used in the crime and the suspect made off with it.

A woman who was getting gas nearby heard gunfire. She claimed to have seen Essien die after falling from a building.

She described him as “tumbling and pained.”

A woman reported her husband and 2-year-old missing to police at 6:36 p.m., some hours after the incident had place.

She provided details about the SUV that matched those given by witnesses to the deadly gunshot by police.

We soon determined that (the victim from the initial scene) was her spouse,” HPD Executive Chief Larry Satterwhite said. No one told us about the kid until she called at 6:36.

30 minutes later, the stolen car with Essien’s 2-year-old son still inside was located in the 5900 block of Elm Street.

Officers removed the SUV’s window and attempted CPR, but Satterwhite reported that the youngster was pronounced dead before paramedics arrived.

The boy may have been in the car since 2 p.m., which leads investigators to assume he died of heat exhaustion. The autopsy report will reveal the real reason for death.

According to Perley, the individual police have named as a suspect will be seen loitering nearby.

Aaliyah Laday, another neighbor, says the man used to work security at the complex and now lives in his car.

“Wow, I didn’t expect that. I’ve had previous conversations with him “To quote Laday:

Satterwhite added, “A mother lost her husband and her 2-year-old child (Tuesday).” Simply put, “We need your assistance.”

Whether or if the suspect was acquainted with Essien is unknown.