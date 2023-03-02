4 Killed In Canaveral Groves; Father Of Teen Victim Arrested

Four people were discovered dead inside a Canaveral Groves home early on Wednesday, making it the deadliest single homicide in Brevard since 2012.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, has had her biological father detained.
What we do know is this:
Who Are The Victims?
Glenda Terwilliger, 63, Michael Andrew Watson, 36, Constance Marie Terwilliger, 35, and Kiarra Terwilliger, Constance’s 15-year-old daughter, are all deceased.
Ages 9 and 6 other children living there were unharmed, and one of them reported the crime to a family friend.
Has Anyone Been Taken Into Custody?
The 36-year-old Rockledge resident Domenico C. Gigante is accused of four charges of premeditated first-degree murder. No bond is present.
According to Ivey’s live-streamed statement on Wednesday, Gigante is Kiarra Terwilliger’s biological father and once dated Kiarra’s mother, Constance Terwilliger.
Ivey stated, “I’m going to tell you that this is a very violent person with a very violent past, stretching back as far as 2005, who should never have been on our streets where he could take the lives of this entire family.
This is the outcome of a violent person being left on the streets, where he could cause harm to other people.
Gigante was detained in 2005 for battery and domestic abuse, in 2008 for multiple counts of animal cruelty, and in 2012 for aggravated assault and battery with a lethal weapon.
Where Was The Crime Committed?
The fatalities took place in a house in Canaveral Groves at 4075 Alan Shepard Drive.
Canaveral Groves, a rural, unincorporated area of Brevard County, is situated between State Road 528 and Port St. John.
When And What Happened?
The bodies were found, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, after a child used FaceTime or a similar streaming service to contact a friend to report an incident at home. He claimed that someone arrived quickly, checked to make sure the kids were secure, and then dialed 911.
As they drove to the house, the person who called 911 and reported the crimes also recorded the child, according to Ivey.
Our team is making every effort to find out what happened to the four members of our community who were taken, he said.
Since a mother from Port St. John shot and killed her four children and then committed suicide in May 2012, the four deaths represent the deadliest single homicide case in Brevard.
