4-year-old Boy Shot On Peach Street In Gun Crossfire: On January 7, just before 12 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a complaint about a gunshot that took place on Peach Street and resulted in the shooting of a young kid who was only 4 years old.
After getting into an argument with each other, the two separate groups of people then began firing at each other.
The boy reportedly had gunshot wounds to the bottom portion of his body, as stated by SPD. He was transferred to Ochner’s where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The inquiry has not yet led to the identification of any suspects, and it is still active.
