4-year-old Is Killed When A Driver Racing On A City Road In Iowa Smashes Two Cars

Police in Iowa stated that an automobile that was allegedly speeding ran into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles, resulting in the death of a young kid, aged four, who was a passenger in the car.
The collisions took place on a street in Des Moines that had four lanes, and the police reported that a car and an SUV were racing along the roadway.
The vehicle drove across the median and collided with the vehicle that was transporting the child, causing injuries to not just the child but also an adult and a younger child.
After then, the racing car collided with another vehicle, causing an adult driver to sustain injuries.
The driver that was competing in the race was hurt as well.
Driver racing on city street in Iowa hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old https://t.co/XjSAl1ry9p pic.twitter.com/nmRPr0HHuP
Everyone who was hurt was transported to several hospitals in the Des Moines area. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been allowed to go, and it is anticipated that the other people who were hurt will make a full recovery.
The identities of those involved were not immediately made public by the police.
Following the collision, the racing SUV drove away from the scene. The police were seeking the assistance of the general public in locating the car.
