A 19-year-old is Accused of Starting a Big Fire at Advance Auto Parts in Reisterstown

Daily news / By /

On Tuesday night in Reisterstown, a fireman was hurt in what authorities are calling an arson at an Advance Auto Parts store. A 19-year-old male was detained in connection with the incident. At 9:44 p.m., a Mayday signal was sent from the Advance Auto Parts store in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road, where a three-alarm fire was raging.

First-degree arson has been filed against Elijah Morgan, according to the police. He was found close to the blaze. Morgan, according to the police, was brought to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation. According to the fire department, the materials within the building made it impossible to put out the fire.

The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that a lieutenant was hurt when a piece of the ceiling collapsed on them as they battled the blaze. He was rescued by a crew that went into the building. “He was disoriented, but he was OK,” the Baltimore County Fire Department stated.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The firefighter was reportedly rescued from the blaze and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was discharged from the facility shortly afterward.

Firefighters were still there early Wednesday morning putting out hot spots, but officials said the store was a total loss and would have to be demolished.

“An auto parts store has a very heavy fire load,” fire officials said. “There’s flammable materials. There’s petroleum-based products, there’s rubber, there’s fuel. They’re all kinds of materials that can burn.” A drone camera belonging to a WJZ viewer captured the charred remains of the building.

We encourage you to learn more about the topics covered in the following sampling of current news:

“I just couldn’t believe it because nothing like this really happens,” said Reisterstown resident Myles Taylor, a resident of Reisterstown, and he simply couldn’t believe it. Minutes before the fire was discovered, at around 9:30 p.m., police from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery at a Royal Farms supermarket.

The guy, who police say was armed with a weapon, allegedly fled the scene on foot after stealing money. The police have not commented on the possibility of a link between the two events. The locals of Reisterstown claim that the mall has undergone a recent makeover. “it’s a shame to see them tear this down,” Charles Sless said. “That’s all you know. They’ll have to rebuild something from scratch.”

If you’re looking for news and analysis about criminal activity in California and beyond, go no further than The California Examiner.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top