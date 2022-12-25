5 Arrested After 19 Year Old Killed In Shooting At Mall Of America: Hudson, who was crying, said, “He was supposed to go to the mall to get like a sweater to go with his shoes to go to his friend’s birthday that night.”
STUART, Minn. Ja’Nayea Hudson, 22, will never live the same life again.
Hudson said of her brother, “I simply try to pretend like he’s still here.
Hudson added, “He came into my room yesterday to introduce himself to me and my son and then he departed. He was humorous, occasionally reserved, liked by many, a people person trying to acquire his own place and apply to college.
For a guy who, according to Bloomington Police, was shot and died in the Mall of America on Friday night, his dreams were cut short.
According to the police, Hudson was one of several young males who became involved in a violent argument shortly prior to being shot numerous times.
After receiving the news that her brother had been shot, Hudson said, “At first I just hoped like it was just like a minor bullet wound or something. I didn’t think anything too serious about it until like they said they were trying to find a pulse so I just assumed the worst but I was hoping for the best.”
His sister claims there were friend groups he was attempting to stay away from, despite the fact that his relationship with the guys involved is unknown.
They had a lot going on, but he was attempting to avoid it all.
Yet again, tears come to my eyes as I think about another life lost to gun violence on the streets.
Hawi Abdurahman, a close friend of John’s, claimed, “As y’all say y’all part of the streets, street code is you don’t do that stuff around families, like kids at that.
Abdurahman remarked, “This shouldn’t be occurring in a mall where there are kids and people shopping.”
Hudson said, “Stay away from the wrong crowds because the wrong crowds will lead you to destruction.”
The family of Johntae has put up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral costs.
