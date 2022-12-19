5 Dead And 1 Injured In Mass Shooting Occurred In Toronto’s Condo Building: According to the latest information released by the police on Monday, a lone shooter opened fire on a condominium complex located in a suburb of Toronto on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of five individuals.
According to York Regional Police, the gunshot incident in Vaughan, a city located north of Toronto, resulted in the injury of a second victim.
After a deadly shooting rampage at a condominium building in the city of Vaughan, which is located in the suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a police officer can be seen walking around with a firearm.
According to a statement that was made public on Monday, Chief MacSween made the following remark at the scene of the incident: “We express our profound condolences to the victims and their families.”
On December 18, 2022, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween provided an update to the media at the scene of a shooting that occurred in Vaughan, Ontario.
According to police, officers who arrived at the scene engaged in a “conversation” with the alleged shooter, who was then shot and killed inside the condominium building.
On Twitter, the York Police Department announced that residents of the building who had been forced to evacuate are now free to go back to their homes. “We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence. We are grateful to you for both.”
