5 Ex-daycare Staff Accused With Terrifying Kids With “Scream” Mask

After a video emerged showing four ex-workers at a day care facility in Hamilton, Mississippi ridiculing scared children while wearing a mask reminiscent to the one used by Michael Myers in the “Scream” film series, five of them were arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, and Shyenne Mills have all been charged with three counts of felony child abuse. All four of them are young adults. Two charges against Traci Hutson allege that she covered up violence while being a required reporter: simple assault and failing to report abuse.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that all five suspects had been apprehended and were being held in the Monroe County Jail. The sheriff’s office said that all four defendants made their first court appearances on Thursday morning, and that bail had been set at $20,000 for McCandless and Kilburn and $15,000 for Newman and Mills.

After a video appeared online showing the ex-day care staff allegedly creeping up on children at the Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center, accusations were filed. Children at the day care were seen crying and hiding while employees screamed in their faces while wearing masks.

The situation is being looked at right now.

“As a father and someone with enormous sympathy for the defenseless, I confess it was extremely hard to view these films today; and my instant response was the same as most anyone’s would be…’they deserve to be prosecuted,'” he said. On October 6th, after the video was already widely seen online, Sheriff Kevin Crook issued a statement saying.

Of However, he did make one important point: “Our Investigators don’t file charges after only seeing a video, and we don’t advise anybody else to do the same. A thorough investigation of the matter is time-consuming, but it is necessary to uncover the truth.”

“Imagining the fear the children were feeling gave me the willies. Until this day, it continues to, “Moreover, he said.