5 Migrants Dead And 5 Are Missing After Their Boat Sinks Off The Coast Of Florida

According to a statement released by the United States Coast Guard, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Florida, causing five people to drown and leaving another five people missing.
According to the authorities, a makeshift boat carrying a group of migrants sank approximately fifty miles off the coast of Little Torch Key, Florida. The island is located in the state of Florida. On Saturday, the winds were blowing at 30 miles per hour and the seas ranged from 6 to 8 feet in the swell.
According to the Coast Guard, nine people were saved because they were wearing life jackets, while four people lost their lives almost immediately upon the capsize and one person lost their life after the incident.
“If you live in the United States and are looking for information about a family member who may have been intercepted by the Coast Guard, please get in touch with your representative at the local government level,” the Coast Guard said.
The Department of Homeland Security, led by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has issued a warning to migrants coming from the countries that make up the central triangle, advising them not to make the journey because it is extremely hazardous and will likely result in the deaths of some of the migrants.
