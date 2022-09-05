5 People Are Detained After Shots Are Fired in Philadelphia’s Center City

After gunfire was heard on Sunday evening in Philadelphia’s downtown, police quickly moved in and made multiple arrests.

It occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th and Market streets, which is in the heart of the Fashion District. Action News has obtained footage showing bystanders fleeing the area as police pursue a suspect.

Five minors were detained, as reported by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Outlaw pledged that those responsible for violent acts will be brought to justice, adding that “our citizens and visitors will not be intimidated and our officers will not be deterred.”
The police have not yet determined what triggered the gunfire.

There were no reported injuries.

