5 People, Including A Baby, Die in a Fiery Crash in Southern California

A fast vehicle crossed a red light and slammed into cars at a congested junction on Thursday, resulting in a catastrophic collision that killed five people, including an infant, just outside of Los Angeles, according to investigators.

According to the California Highway Patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz automobile caused a crash involving as many as six vehicles outside a gas station in unincorporated Windsor Hills about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Several individuals were ejected from the automobiles, and two of them caught fire. There was a child’s car seat among the debris strewn across the street, as depicted by television reports of the scene.

The Mercedes was captured on video careening across a crossroads, colliding with at least two vehicles that burst into flames, and careened onto the sidewalk before colliding with the corner sign of a gas station. A fiery trail led to one vehicle. One automobile was ripped in two.

Officer Franco Pepi of the California Highway Patrol stated that the car was traveling at a minimum speed of 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) when it sped through the congested crossroads.

Initially, the CHP reported that three people, one of whom was pregnant, and an infant was slain. Pepi stated during an evening press conference that a second body was later discovered in one of the burning vehicles.

Pepi reported that eight persons, including the 40-year-old Mercedes driver, were taken to the hospital. She had significant injuries.

Pepi stated that a 33-year-old mother and six children ranging in age from 13 months to 15 years also sustained minor injuries.

As debris flew, Veronica Esquival told KTLA-TV that she covered her head for safety.

Esquival stated, “All of a sudden, a baby flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and fell right in front of me.” “One of the workers noticed me holding the infant and removed the child from my arms… Someone attempted to resuscitate the infant, but it was too late.

Debra Jackson said to KCBS-TV that she was going to exit her vehicle to pump petrol when she heard a loud explosion.

“The flames engulfed everyone,” Jackson stated. “The flames engulfed my entire automobile, and they urged me to jump out… because I was attempting to exit my vehicle to go to the gas station. And I just stepped out of my car and left it sitting there.”

