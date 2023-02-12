5 People Were Hurt When A Plane And A Bus Collided At LAX In California

According to airport officials, a Friday night collision between an American Airlines jet and a passenger shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport resulted in at least five injuries.
An LAX spokesperson told NewsNation local affiliate KTLA that the incident occurred on the airport’s south side as the plane was being hauled from a gate to a parking lot on a taxiway.
No people were on board the Airbus A321 when it was flying. The shuttle bus, however, was.
The Los Angeles Fire Department’s paramedics treated five patients. According to the department, four people were sent to surrounding hospitals.
The condition of the tug driver was listed as fair. According to the LAFD, the condition of the bus driver and two passengers was assessed as fair.
The single passenger, a laborer, was given medical attention for injuries but chose not to be transported.
According to a tweet from LAX, a plane that was being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area collided with a shuttle bus, injuring roughly five persons. “We applaud our partners @LAFD for acting immediately and caring for bus passengers. All other LAX operations continue as usual.
Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the crash.
Additionally, earlier this week at Austin Bergstrom International Airport, two freighters operated by FedEx and Southwest Airlines came within 100 feet of colliding with one another.
Just as the Southwest flight was getting ready to take off, air traffic control cleared the FedEx cargo plane to land.
There were reportedly 138 passengers on that Southwest flight.
The pilot recognized just in time, according to the FAA, and aborted the landing.
Although potentially dangerous, these instances are actually relatively uncommon, according to aviation expert and former United Airlines pilot Kit Darby, who believes that passengers shouldn’t be concerned for their safety.
A few incidents out of 9 million flights, according to Darby. It’s functioning fairly well. It might be improved. Yes. Do we require alternative methods? Most likely not. What we need to do is adhere to the processes we now have more precisely and conservatively.
Just a month ago, an American Airlines flight and a Delta flight had another close call on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, all three events are still under investigation.
Read Next: