Heroic Efforts Prevent Tragedy: 5 Rescued from Lake Fire at Pictured Rocks

Five individuals were saved from a burning pleasure boat by the Marquette Coast Guard Station in the vicinity of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.m
A Station Marquette 29′ Response Boat crew was out on a routine safety patrol near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore at 10 a.m. on Saturday when they spotted a 30′ Cabin Cruiser.
The boat’s crew quickly responded to the distress call and boarded the ship, where they learned that the vessel had suffered an engine fire. A fire extinguisher was soon passed to the boat’s owner, but it was powerless against the blaze.
All five adults were soon removed from the burning Station Marquette by the boat’s crew. All five individuals were safely evacuated to Cinder Pond marina, but the 30-foot boat was destroyed by fire shortly after the evacuation was completed.
All diesel fuel on board the vessel was consumed in the fire, therefore there was no pollution concern, as confirmed by a team of Pollution Responders from Sector Sault Ste. Marie, who arrived at the scene this morning. On Monday, the remnants of the ship will be taken off the shoreline by a professional salvage business.
