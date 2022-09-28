5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

On Tuesday afternoon, a shooting occurred behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough district of Philadelphia, leaving one adolescent boy dead and four others injured.

Philadelphia police said the victims were high school football players leaving the field after participating in a scrimmage with two other teams.

At least 69 shots fired on Pechin near Gates. Police say 2 shooters ambushed football players leaving a Roxborough High scrimmage. 5 shot, including a 14-year old player shot dead. Pads and gear still on the sidewalk. Shooters on the run. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/QTvUvLDZhA — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) September 27, 2022

At 4:41 p.m., two gunmen attacked the group on Fairway Terrace, near Pechin Street, behind Roxborough High School, and fired at least 70 rounds, according to the police.

Police said a 14-year-old child was punched multiple times in the chest and sent to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim attended nearby Saul High School, a magnet school with a focus on agricultural sciences, according to Christina Clark, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District.

According to the police, a second 14-year-old child was shot in the leg but is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.