5-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed by Twin Brother in California

In a heartbreaking incident in California, a five-year-old boy lost his life after being stabbed by his twin brother during a fight. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office shared the tragic news via a social media post, revealing that the incident occurred at the family home in rural Scotts Valley.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident unfolded just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday when one of the twins grabbed a small kitchen knife during a dispute and tragically stabbed his brother. Deputies responded to the scene, and the victim was quickly transported to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, the young boy succumbed to his injuries.
The sheriff’s office expressed deep sorrow for the family, stating, “We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief.” The investigation determined that the child responsible for the stabbing was unaware of the wrongfulness of his actions. As a result, no charges will be filed against the boy or anyone involved.
The Sheriff’s Office cited Penal Code 26, which presumes that youth under the age of 14 are not capable of committing a crime unless they knew the wrongfulness of their actions at the time. Additionally, since 2019, the state does not process children under 12 through the juvenile justice system.
Former prosecutor Steven Clark suggested that the swift announcement of no charges indicates that the family was acting appropriately and that the incident was a tragic, isolated event. The investigation found no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.
Ashley Keehn, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, emphasized that the incident was a tragic and horrific situation, and there was no negligence involved. The sheriff’s office urged the public to respect the family’s privacy, and no further details about the case were released.