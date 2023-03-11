550 Americans Are Still Missing In Mexico After The Matamoros Victims Were Found

The kidnapping of four Americans in the Mexican city of Matamoros last week had Lisa Torres riveted to her phone, monitoring news headlines.
Despite living hundreds of miles away in the suburbs of Houston, she was well aware of the suffering caused by having a relative kidnapped on the other side of the border. Robert, her son, was only 21 years old when he disappeared in 2017.
Torres became angrier as she scrolled through social media posts describing the Biden administration’s prompt response to the kidnappings. Once the Americans were discovered on Tuesday, two of whom were still alive, she finally took to Twitter.
She wrote in Spanish, “I’m so angry I couldn’t sleep, thinking about how my U.S. government behaved in Matamoros with the kidnappings. She remarked that it was tragic what had happened to the Americans. Yet, at least they were located. “This merely proves that my U.S. government can assist, but they didn’t in my son’s case,” the speaker said. WHY?”
A photo captures the moment gunman cleared the minivan carrying the 4 victims of a kidnapping in broad daylight in a busy intersection of Matamoros México. Two appear to be lifeless at the scene with a third one badly wounded as the female sits in shock and disbelief. #matamoros pic.twitter.com/QTVZupDOXy
— INTELIGENCIA (@inteligencia) March 8, 2023
A lesser-known aspect of a larger tragedy that has left mass graves all throughout our nation is the more than 550 Americans who have been reported missing in Mexico. According to government data, the crisis that has left at least 112,150 individuals missing is the result of escalating violence and dysfunction in the government.
A negligible portion of the horrifying toll is made up by Americans. And they make up a relatively small portion of the millions of Americans that visit Mexico every year for leisure, business, and family vacations.
However, relatives of the Americans still missing are questioning why their loved ones haven’t been a higher priority for Washington, just as there has been outrage in Mexico over the government’s all-out effort to find the four Americans, compared to its significantly more limited search for its own abducted citizens.
“We know that when the U.S. government makes strong declarations, there are consequences,” said lawyer Geovanni Barrios, whose 17-year-old son, a citizen of the United States, was kidnapped in the border city of Reynosa in 2008.
“But there aren’t only four Americans disappeared in Mexico. We don’t see the American administration making these claims regarding the hundreds of other Americans who are still missing.
The March 3 kidnappings in Matamoros, Mexico—across the border from Brownsville, Texas—attracted attention in part because a bystander saw men in bulletproof vests pull three of the victims into a truck in broad daylight near the River Grande.
The abductions were included in a heated American political debate as the video instantly went viral. The export of fentanyl by Mexican cartels, which is responsible for two-thirds of overdose deaths in the US, has already alarmed lawmakers in Washington. Several Republicans have demanded that the armed gangs be attacked militarily.
