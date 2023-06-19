57-year-old Baroda Township Woman Slain on Patio

Michigan State Police say that a 57-year-old woman was shot and killed on her porch on Sunday afternoon. It happened in Baroda Township, Berrien County, in the 2100 block of Russell Road.
Police say that around 2:10 p.m., the woman and her husband were sitting on their patio when a guy they knew stopped by.
Police say that the suspect pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the woman for no apparent reason.
A 57-year-old woman is dead after being shot and killed while sitting on her patio with her husband in Baroda Township.
Police say that the woman’s husband and the suspect got into a fight, which led to the suspect’s gun being taken away. The suspect then left the scene in a car.
Since then, the suspect has been caught without any trouble.
The suspect has been named as a man from Stevensville who is 60 years old.
Police want people to stay away from the area, but they say there is no current danger.
The Niles Post is looking into the killing.
