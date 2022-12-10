5up Face Reveal: How Did His Fans Not Know That He Has Already Revealed His Face?

After the ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), many people began looking for alternatives, and twitch quickly became one of the most popular options. Now we’re back with one of the most talked-about figures: the twitch gamer 5up.
Many players agree that this is the top MMO available today. With a large following, 5up has his own YouTube channel where he publishes gaming videos; in this post, we’ll fill you in on all the details you need to know about him, including his age, work, family life, and net worth. Let’s push on then.
Contents
Who Is 5up?
American studio 5up is known for its video game-related material. His fortune is valued at $500,000 by experts. His focus is on content related to the viral mobile game Among Us.
Source: Twitter
The 31st of August, 2020 was when he first began regularly uploading videos, and he still does so virtually every day. Since he was 13 years old, he has loved Mafia and similar deception-based games. He also broadcasts his video game playthroughs on Twitch.
5up Face Reveal
5up’s anonymity as a streamer was formerly his most recognizable trait. On 1 August 2021, however, he began showing glimpses of his face on his streams and posted an Instagram photo while wearing a mask that covered only half of his face.
In the end, on August 17th, 5up revealed his entire face on a live stream. In the midst of debating the relative merits of Dutch treats and Fundy, he decided it was time to introduce himself.
Twitter users express their disappointment at being left in the dark.
Many of 5up’s followers didn’t even realize he finally made an appearance after years of anticipation.
How Much Does 5up Make On YouTube?
The channel has around 800,000 subscribers and 150 million views as of 2020. From various sources, it receives 800,000 views every day. This should produce $4,000 per day ($1.4 million a year) from video adverts.
After YouTube’s cut, YouTubers earn $2–$7 per 1000 monetized views. Monetized views make up 40%–80% of total views. All of these are affected by the device played on, time of year, viewer location, ad inventory, how many ads are on a video, how many people skip the ads, type of advertisement, ad interaction, type of content, etc. Ad views are auctioned by advertisers. Ads must bid at least $0.01 for each view.
Deep-pocketed companies can target ads on the top 5% of most popular content with Google Preferred. Ad rates here are higher than usual. YouTube Red subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to watch premium content and videos without ads, also help YouTubers make money. They’re paid by video watch time here. The longer viewers watch their videos, the more money they make.
How Much Does 5up Make On Twitch?
His channel has over 3.5 million views and 300,000 followers. He gets 4,800 views per stream. Streamers make money from subscribers, ads, donations, and bits. 5upp averages 6,000 subscribers and makes at least $2.5 per month from each.
Twitch Partners and Affiliates get 50% of the subscription fee, so for the $4.99 tier, the streamer gets $2.50. To keep popular streamers on Twitch, Twitch has increased this amount to 60% to 100% of the monthly fee.
When fans cheer in chat, streamers make money. Cheers are bit-animated chat emotes. A grey bouncing triangle costs 1.4 cents when you type “Cheer1.” The $1.4 “Cheer100” diamond dances. You can Cheer any amount, including irregular figures, and the corresponding emotes get bigger, up to a “Cheer10000,” a $140 tip represented by a fractured red star. Streamers will receive 1 cent for every Bit pledged, while Twitch will keep 0.4 cents.
Fans can donate directly to their favorite streamers via Paypal and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, litecoin, and Ethereum. Twitch streamers can activate donations and alerts by connecting to third-party services. Popular services include Gaming For Good, StreamTip, Muxy, Stream Elements, and StreamLabs. All of these services create a unique donation page for your channel on their server that you can direct viewers to donate.
You May Also Like:
- Michael Myers Face Reveal: Has The Scary Character From Halloween Ever Showed His Face?
- Projekt Melody Face Reveal 2022: Has The Vtuber Revealed Her Face To Her Patrons?