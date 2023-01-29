6 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Between Bus And Box Truck In Upstate New York

Authorities said that a collision between an express bus and a freight truck occurred in upstate New York early on Saturday that resulted in six fatalities and three injuries.
The bus and Freightliner box truck collided on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a village close to the US-Canada border, at around 6 a.m. ET, according to a press release from the New York State Police.
According to state police, the collision left one passenger in critical condition and two passengers aboard the express bus with significant injuries. Several hospitals received the victims, the document states.
It is unknown how many persons were riding in the cars at the time of the fatal collision or where they were going.
The rental firm for the vehicle involved, Penske, issued a statement stating that “the facts surrounding the cause of this collision are unknown at this time.”
Ryerson continued, “We currently do not have particular information regarding the rental vehicle involved or information regarding who was operating the rental vehicle at the time of the event.
A six-person team will be assembled by the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a safety investigation into the fatal crash.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Waddington’s mayor, Mike Zagrobelny, praised the county’s first responders for their assistance. Waddington is a town close to the accident site.
Read Next: