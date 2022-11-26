On Thanksgiving, 6 Different Shootings In Metro Atlanta Resulted In 8 Shots And 5 Deaths

On Thanksgiving, there were six shootings in metro Atlanta that resulted in the deaths of five individuals. The shootings were confirmed by the police in Atlanta, Clayton County, and DeKalb to Channel 2 Action News.
When Atlanta police arrived at the scene of a shooting at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast at 1:58 in the morning, they discovered a 31-year-old man who had been shot.
The person was transported to a hospital while aware, cognizant, and breathing. It is uncertain how he is doing.
After getting shot during an argument at the Magic City strip club, which is located at 241 Forsyth Street Southwest in Atlanta, the man drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital a little after 6 a.m.
The unknown is the victim’s state of health. The shooting is currently under investigation by Atlanta police, and the shooter has not yet been apprehended.
You know what I’m not thankful for…covering multiple shooting scenes across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving.
3 people dead at 4 separate shootings. Here in DeKalb County, police tell us a teenage boy died here in a drive-by shooting. Family grieving on scene.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/xLkxA8RaTb
— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) November 25, 2022
DeKalb County police were called to a parking lot on Candler Road at 11:37 a.m., where they discovered a male with a gunshot wound.
Witnesses said that the victim, Royce Cross, 40, was shot after exchanging gunfire with another individual.
He was transferred to a neighboring hospital but died there as a result of his wounds. The inquiry is still underway, and the other shooter is still at large.
According to Atlanta police, a man was shot at the Fairway Gardens apartment building at 445 Cleveland Avenue around 4:09 p.m.
The patient was sent to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. The shooter has not yet been apprehended, and authorities are still looking into the incident.
Around 7 o’clock in the evening, two teenagers in DeKalb County were shot in Stone Mountain; one of them died.
The shooting took place close to South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road’s 300 blocks.
Read More: Teen Cousins Gathered With Relatives For Thanksgiving Were Shot And Killed In West Houston
Investigators think that when shots were fired from a passing car, Jeremiah Eubanks, 17, was walking toward a petrol station. Eubanks passed away on the spot.
A 19-year-old victim named Kelson Cody was also shot and was rushed to the hospital. At this point, it is unknown how he got involved in the shooting.
At this moment, there is no information available regarding the car or a potential suspect.
Just after 9:30 p.m., a father and daughter died in a murder-suicide in Clayton County. After a domestic altercation at a Riverdale residence, police were called to check on the well-being of the residents.
In the 8000 block of South Bay Court, police claim they located Lionel Edwards’ car and pursued him into a cul-de-sac.
When Edwards drove off and hit a bush, causing the car to halt, police tried to approach Edwards’ car. Then, according to the police, they heard several bullets coming from the car.
Officers discovered a girl in the front seat of the car, dead from several gunshot wounds. As he was being transported to the hospital, Edwards, who had also shot himself in the automobile, passed away.
Both the daughter’s name and age have been withheld by the police.
The inquiry is still ongoing.
Read More: