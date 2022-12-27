6 People Of Same Family Killed In A Fire Accident

A family of six perished in a roaring fire in Tuscarawas County, which was a terrible tragedy.
The death of what appears to be a mother, father, and four little girls is being lamented by neighbors, family members, and the entire neighborhood.
The victims have not yet been positively identified by the Tuscarawas County Coroner. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office has received the bodies for additional inspection.
However, the death of a complete family whose home was destroyed by fire is already being lamented by neighbors, members of the community, and loved ones.
“All of the kids were angels. Adrianna Clay, a neighbor, and member of the extended family, said of the family, “They’re, the family, they were beautiful people.
It was simply tragic. There isn’t another way to put it. Her mother, Kitty Clay, declared, “I couldn’t do anything.
Living immediately next door to the Newcomerstown, Pennsylvania, house on Spaulding Avenue that was completely destroyed by fire early on Monday morning where Kitty and her daughter Adrianna.
The Tuscarawas County village firefighters were able to put out the fire with the aid of neighboring agencies.
“I was in the basement when there was a tremendous boom at around one in the morning. I rushed upstairs because I assumed my house had just been broken into. The entire side of the home was engulfed in crimson flames when I ran upstairs, Adrianna said.
According to Kitty, the house was completely destroyed by 2:30 after the fire broke out between 12:30 and 1:00.
Leroy Elliott, Jr., Terrin Hendricks, and their four kids, who range in age from five to fourteen, according to Kitty and Adrianna, were more than just neighbors; they were extended family.
Kitty shared FOX 8 a snapshot of her husband dressed as Santa Claus from the previous Christmas.
“Alyssa Rain was my shining star, tiny one. She has been since the day of her birth. The most adorable young ladies were Abigail, Ariel, and Addison. Very compassionate and loving,” Kitty remarked.
“The mother, she had a golden heart. I mean, the kids didn’t do anything wrong. Terrin was available to help if you needed anything. For their kids, Leroy was the best parent. He would have done anything to safeguard those infants, and I am positive he died fighting to defend them, Adrianna added.
The Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District’s Jason Peoples issued a statement in which he said, among other things, “Our hearts are heavy as we begin to digest the gravity of this tragedy. The school district, teachers, and the entire student body extend their condolences to the families and friends of individuals who passed away too soon. We also pray for them.
On Monday night, a few hundred people gathered in the parking lot of Christ United Methodist Church, which is located just outside the house.
“I observed as I stood there. I made sure they got our angels out safely so that they could be in God’s hands and be laid to rest, Kitty stated.
The family’s dogs, according to the neighbors, also perished.
Tomorrow from 3 to 6 p.m., Newcomerstown Schools will provide grief support at West Elementary School for all Newcomerstown families.
When kids return to class on Tuesday, January 3, more counselors and support personnel will also be on hand, if required.
The investigation is being supported by the state fire marshal. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.
