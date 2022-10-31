6 Shot Outside Pittsburgh Church Following Funeral; 2 Arrested

Police Commander Richard Ford reported that six individuals were hurt in a shooting outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being conducted for a guy who had been shot and murdered lately. Authorities stated on Saturday that two persons, including a teenager, had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting that occurred on Friday.

Ford described the incident as a “targeted shooting,” but thankfully all six victims are doing well in the hospital.

Six victims were first reported by Ford. Although six persons were injured, only five were shot; the sixth was hurt while attempting to flee, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

About 12 p.m. on Friday, Ford said, police got a ShotSpotter report that five bullets had been fired in the vicinity of the Destiny of Faith Church. After another 15 or so rounds had been fired, another warning was sent out.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that police arrived at the church while John Hornezes’ burial was taking place; Hornezes was one of three people murdered in a shooting in the city on October 15. Ford claims the incident from last Friday took place outside the church.

Ford claims that four victims drove themselves to the hospital. One person’s condition was deemed serious enough to warrant removal from the site. A sixth person fled the scene and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Ford said that Allegheny General Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh received victims. Ages were kept secret.

Earlier Friday, authorities had reported that the victim’s status was serious; later that afternoon, they reported that it had been upgraded to stable.

Despite the fact that police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, Ford has said that “there’s evidence to suspect there was certainly particular persons targeted.”

Ford also said that police had “excellent footage” of the event and that there were “many” suspects.

On Friday night, Pittsburgh police said they had arrested two suspects. On Saturday, the police reported the arrests of Shawn Davis, 19, and a 16-year-old kid for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, and possession of a handgun in connection with the shooting.

Rev. Brenda Gregg, pastor of Destiny of Faith Church, stated during a news conference on Friday: “This is certainly, in my pastoral ministry that I have been doing for over 30 years, one of the most terrible days of my life, I would say.”

The probe is still in progress.