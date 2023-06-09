6-year-old Detroit Boy Shoots 1-year-old Sister Twice With Gun He Found

Police in Detroit say that a 6-year-old boy found a gun and shot his 1-year-old brother twice on Wednesday. An official said that this kind of thing happens too often.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters that the younger child, who was shot in the cheek and shoulder, lived.

Fitzgerald said, “Here we are again,” and added, “We’re here far too often to talk about putting away your weapons.”

Around 7:40 p.m., the 1-year-old was jumping in a bounce house when the 6-year-old found a semiautomatic gun and shot his brother.

Fitzgerald said that when the shooting happened, their mother was at a family member’s house across the street, and their father was in the garden with other children and an uncle working on a fence.

Wednesday, police said that no one was being arrested and that anything they found would be given to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Fitzgerald said, “We’re very, very lucky that child is still with us.”

In April, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that says guns must be locked when they are kept or left unattended if it is likely that a child will be there.

She signed the bill about 16 months after a 15-year-old high school student killed four people at Oxford High School and two months after a shooter killed three people at Michigan State University. When the governor signed that bill and others that had to do with guns, Whitmer’s office brought up both killings.

A database kept by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that wants stricter gun rules, shows that children have accidentally shot at least 128 people in the United States this year. It said that 54 of those people died.

