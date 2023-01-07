6-year-old In Custody After Shooting Teacher In Virginia: According to Newport News, Virginia, Police Chief Steve Drew, a 6-year-old kid who shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Friday afternoon is now in police custody.
“The student is a 6-year-old boy. He is currently in police custody, according to Drew. “To help us best get services to this young kid, we have been in communication with our commonwealth attorney and various other entities.”
The 30-year-old female instructor was shot inside a classroom, according to Drew, who also stated that “this was not an accidental shooting.”
The student who had the gun and the teacher got into a fight, according to the police chief, and one round was fired.
Although the teacher’s injuries were thought to be life-threatening, Drew, who had earlier stated that she was in critical condition, said on Friday evening that there had been “some improvement in the last information that we had.”
A teacher was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student at a Virginia elementary school today. No students were physically harmed. Officials have not said how the child gained access to a firearm.https://t.co/MX3FYJr5dw
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) January 6, 2023
The chief claimed that no other students were engaged.
He said that the probe was ongoing.
“We’ll finish the investigation, but there are certain questions we’ll want to research. Drew continued, “I want to know how that gun got there and what the circumstances were.
According to Dr. George Parker, the superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, Richneck Elementary School will be closed on Monday.
Parker expressed his dismay and disheartenment at a news conference on Friday. “We must ensure the safety and education of our children.”
The superintendent stated, “I know I sound like a broken record today, but we need the community’s support, continuing support, to make sure that weapons are not available to minors. We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people.
Parker stated that investigators are also looking into any earlier incidents that might have happened before the shooting.
