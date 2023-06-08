6-year-old Shoots Baby Brother in the Face in Bouncy Chair

Police say a 6-year-old boy shot his 1-year-old brother several times in their Michigan home.

“Here we are again,” said Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald at a news conference on June 7. “Yet another horrible event that had no reason and could have been stopped.”

Fitzgerald said that a 1-year-old boy was jumping in a bouncy chair when his bigger brother reached for a semiautomatic gun.

The baby was shot twice, once in the cheek and once in the shoulder.

Fitzgerald said, “We’re very, very lucky that child is still with us.”

At the time of the accident, the baby’s father was in the back yard and his mother was down the street.

“We talk about putting away weapons way too often,” Fitzgerald said. “There are gun laws and gun safes,” he said.

The incident is being looked into, and a warrant to search the house was issued. Fitzgerald said that the gun is registered in the right way.

Police say that the people involved are working on their own, and no one has been charged yet.

The New England Journal of Medicine says that injuries caused by guns are the top cause of death among children in the United States.

