6-year-old West Virginia Girl Discovered Safe And Suspect Taken Into Custody

Mila was reported missing from West Virginia on Wednesday morning, but according to the local police, she has been located safe and sound in Kentucky, therefore the Amber Alert has been canceled.
According to what we’ve been informed, police were able to apprehend Shana Care following a brief pursuit on Interstate 64. During the pursuit, police say she hit multiple cruisers from the Winchester Police Department as well as one from the Kentucky State Police. Nobody in the police force was hurt.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a West Virginia child named Mila Care, who is 6 years old and is thought to be in extremely perilous circumstances.
Shana Care, who did not have custody of her daughter, is accused of kidnapping her on December 13 in Ona, West Virginia, according to the authorities.
According to reports from the West Virginia State Police, Mila has a height of four feet, a weight of sixty-five pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and athletic shoes.
According to official reports, the two individuals may be driving in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with four doors and West Virginia license plate number 33G810.
Please contact the West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7778, your local 911, or *SP on your smartphone if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mila Care.
