65-Year-Old Shoots Man in Queens During Mugging Attempt

A 65-year-old man in Queens is facing charges after he allegedly shot his would-be mugger to de@th during an attempted mugging. A man broke into an apartment complex in Kew Gardens overnight on 82nd Avenue near Queens Boulevard.
A woman who is a mother recounts the early morning commotion that woke her up. “I don’t know if it was a man or a woman. But there was somebody there banging, banging. I couldn’t see clearly enough,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
Cody Gonzalez, the suspect, was also accused of vandalizing a phone box in the lobby of a business across the street, according to eyewitnesses. The loudness from the incident woke up the building’s occupants and left the building’s door in shambles.
Minutes later, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police reported that a fatal confrontation took place in a driveway near the building’s parking garage. Gonzalez allegedly made an attempt to rob Charles Foehner on his way home.
The below tweet verifies the news:
A 65-year-old man who was the victim of an attempted early morning mugging in Queens is now facing charges after he allegedly shot his attacker to deathhttps://t.co/Q4euwROLHk
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 1, 2023
According to Foehner, the man threatened him with a sharp weapon, prompting him to draw a revolver from his pocket. What Foehner initially mistook for a gun was actually a pen, according to the police, as reported by NBC New York.
Three gunshots were reportedly heard by a neighboring resident. Police say that Gonzalez was shot and eventually died from his wounds. Foehner has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a we@pon and a firearm by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
According to the investigation, he legally had a shotgun and a rifle but not a handgun or a concealed carry license. According to the police, Foehner has never been arrested.
