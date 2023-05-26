7 Year Old Attempted To K!ll Parents By Setting House On Fire

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia reported that a 7-year-old boy had been arr*sted and charged with first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire in the family home.

The fire brigade claimed the boy had set the house on fire on purpose while his parents were still inside.  Everyone in the building escaped safely, however, two sustained minor burns.

The fire department posted a photo of the burning house on Facebook and noted that further details were unavailable due to the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the case.

The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:

Rules for juvenile arr*sts differ from state to state, however, in West Virginia, charges can be made against minors via citation or criminal complaint. In 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that makes it impossible to arrest or prosecute a child under the age of 12 for any offense.

In the United States, juvenile arrests are not unusual. CBS News found that during the 2017-2018 school year, over 700 primary school students were detained in the United States.

