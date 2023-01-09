7-year-old Girl Died After Being ‘viciously’ Attacked By A Dog

In Louisiana, a 7-year-old girl was murdered by a dog attack, and the dog’s owner has been taken into custody for neglecting to restrain the animal.
According to a Facebook post by authorities, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to allegations of a dog assaulting a little girl at a Baton Rouge house on Friday night.
According to arrest records obtained by USA TODAY, homicide investigators discovered the kid was playing outside a relative’s house when a neighbor’s dog, thought to be a pit bull terrier mix, “viciously” attacked her.
The relative struck the dog with a walking cane in an effort to intervene and halt the attack, but the dog persisted in mauling the victim in the front yard, according to the documents.
The youngster was subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital, where the staff claimed she died as a result of many bites to her face and “severe damage to her skull.”
Officers from law enforcement and animal control found the pit bull terrier, which was covered in blood around its mouth and face. Animal control managed to capture it.
Authorities questioned the dog’s owner after learning that the dog’s home was around 150 yards from the scene of the girl’s attack. The dog’s owner, 20-year-old Erick Lopez, claimed he was not home at the time of the incident but acknowledged the dog was loose and frequently “roam the adjoining property” where the attack took place. The dog was not kept inside the house by a fence or other barrier, according to the authorities.
Authorities detained Lopez and accused him of negligent homicide. He’s being incarcerated in Baton Rouge Parish Prison right now.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux remarked, “This is a terrible, devastating event. “This family has my deepest sympathies, and I will keep them in my prayers.”
