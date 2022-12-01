70-year-old Couple Was Killed In A Massachusetts Home, Search For Suspect Begun

A married couple was stabbed and “bludgeoned to death in their house” in Marshfield, a hamlet about 30 miles southeast of Boston, authorities said on Wednesday. A manhunt is now under way in Massachusetts.
Carl and Vicki Mattson were both 70 years old when they were killed, and Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, is wanted by police in connection with their deaths, according to County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
Cruz, who also goes by the moniker “Crispy,” said of the 27-year-old, “Keeley was familiar with the Mattsons.”
It doesn’t seem like this was a random act of violence. Cruz stated that this appeared to be a targeted strike.
Cruz stated that it was unclear exactly when the attack took place.
The MSP, @Marshfield_PD & @PlymouthCtyDAO are seeking CHRISTOPHER KEELEY, 27, in connection with a double homicide discovered late last night in Marshfield. Anyone info should call 911; or MSP at 774-434-5999; or Marshfield PD at 774-380-4289. More here: https://t.co/3MMZu9oznx pic.twitter.com/1hV3IvJsCC
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 30, 2022
The Mattsons’ Marshfield home was first visited by Marshfield police at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check, the district attorney’s office reported in a news release on Wednesday.
The bodies of a man and woman looked to have been bludgeoned and stabbed when Marshfield Police Department officers arrived, the report said.
After being informed by the Marshfield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into the event. According to the district attorney’s office, detectives established probable cause and named Keeley a person of interest in the double homicide.
The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in black from 2019 that Keeley was last seen driving. According to the report, the car was discovered Wednesday afternoon empty of Keeley or anybody else.
Anyone with knowledge of Keeley’s possible whereabouts is being urged by authorities to come forward.
In a statement made at a news conference on Wednesday, Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares suggested that the person of interest may have changed his appearance, potentially by dyeing his hair red.
Please contact 911 and inform us if you know where he might be, Tavares said.
According to a statement given to NBC Boston by the Keeley family’s attorney, the Massachusetts State Police “have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley’s family.”
The alleged events, according to the statement, “are shocking and truly devastating to all involved.” “Our hearts are broken for the loss of the entire Mattson family,”
The cause and circumstances of the victims’ deaths are being looked into by the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
