71-Year-Old Man Shot in Attempted Robbery Near Marina District

The San Francisco Police Department verified that an elderly man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Union Street neighborhood of San Francisco overnight on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a probable shooting near Fillmore and Filbert streets at roughly 12:24 a.m. Officers discovered a 71-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, so he was transferred to a nearby hospital. The victim was approached by two suspects, who allegedly tried to rob him before shooting him, the police later discovered. Then, both suspects fled the area.

The shooting is currently under investigation by SFPD. The SFPD tip line is at 415-575-444, and anyone with information regarding the event is urged to call or text a tip to TIP411. You can decide to maintain your anonymity.

