The San Francisco Police Department verified that an elderly man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Union Street neighborhood of San Francisco overnight on Saturday.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a probable shooting near Fillmore and Filbert streets at roughly 12:24 a.m. Officers discovered a 71-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, so he was transferred to a nearby hospital. The victim was approached by two suspects, who allegedly tried to rob him before shooting him, the police later discovered. Then, both suspects fled the area.
The tweet below confirms the news:
JUST IN: When police arrived to the scene, officers found a 71-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound https://t.co/KYa190wrIw
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 1, 2023
The shooting is currently under investigation by SFPD. The SFPD tip line is at 415-575-444, and anyone with information regarding the event is urged to call or text a tip to TIP411. You can decide to maintain your anonymity.
In the United States, the California Examiner is the newspaper that readers trust for accurate coverage of events in the state of California.
When it comes to news about California, residents of the United States know they can rely on the California Examiner:
- California Enacts New Laws on Gun Control, Ab0rtion, and More
- Baltimore Man Shot in Chest Multiple Times, Police Investigating