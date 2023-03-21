75-year-remains Old’s Recovered in Container After Nearly Five Months

Maryland police say that a 75-year-old woman whose body was found in a box in Baltimore was a woman who had been missing.

The bodies were those of Versey Spell, who had been reported missing on October 19. After the remains of her body were found on March 8, it was decided that she was killed.

The department told McClatchy News that officials found out about the bodies on March 7 evening. When responding to a call, members of the fire department and the police found a container with bones inside.

Police say that an autopsy showed that the body parts belonged to Spell.

Spell worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, people who knew her told WJZ in November. She had worked for the government and then retired.

Family members told the news outlet that after Spell went missing, they went to her apartment and found it in a mess with the door open. Spell’s glasses were found outside, but her cane, walker, and other personal items were still in the house.

