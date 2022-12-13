77-year-old Eleanor Bowles Stabbed To Death During Car Robbery At Her Home

Police in Atlanta is looking for the person responsible for fatally stabbing Eleanor Bowles, 77, in her garage before stealing her car.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, it appeared Bowles stopped the suspect from robbing the woman of her 2021 Lexus RX350, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said during a press conference. According to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB, she resided in a gated neighborhood.
Bowles received several stab wounds. When her son visited her at home for the holidays, he found her body, according to Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.
A family should not have to spend their holiday season hurting and in grief over the loss of a loved one, according to Hampton.
77 year old lady interrupted the robbery of her 2021 Lexus and was fatally stabbed, Atlanta police need help identifying suspect. https://t.co/5z4spwhDLp
— Elroy (@_ericroyer) December 12, 2022
Her son, Michael Bowles, told WSB that “our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason.” It was an act of senselessness.
Bowles’ stolen vehicle was driven all around Atlanta and has since been found, according to authorities.
In order to find this person of interest who they feel “may have crucial information in this investigation,” authorities are soliciting the public’s assistance.
Call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS if you have any information. There is a $10,000 prize available.
Read More: