8 Dead, 7 Missing As San Diego Boat Capsizes

Officials said Sunday that at least eight people died when two fishing boats sank off the coast of San Diego, California.
In a statement, San Diego Fire-Rescue said that a search and recovery operation started late Saturday night after the department got calls about fishing boats in trouble near Black’s Beach in San Diego.
The statement said that a person who called 911 said she was on a fishing boat with eight other people that made it to shore, but that another boat with 8 to 10 people on board had capsized.
When emergency workers from the fire department, San Diego police, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard arrived, they found two overturned panga fishing boats and dead bodies spread out over an area of about 400 yards (366 meters).
The statement said that crews found eight dead bodies and that some agencies were still searching on Sunday morning.
Later on Sunday, the police were supposed to give an update on the situation.
