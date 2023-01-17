8 People Injured In A Shooting At A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event In Florida

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday evening, resulted in eight individuals being injured.
According to a representative for the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred approximately 5:20 p.m. close to Ilous Ellis Park as a result of a “disagreement of some sort” between two groups of people.
According to information provided by the City of Fort Pierce, the park in question played host to a “MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day” between the hours of noon and 6:00 p.m.
According to the information provided by the sheriff’s office, the condition of one of the people who was shot is quite serious. On their way out from the scene, four other persons managed to get themselves hurt.
“When gunfire started to ring out, there was a lot of confusion, as you can well understand.
At the occasion, there were more than one thousand attendees, here “Chief Deputy Brian Hester stated this while speaking at a news conference. People started rushing in all different directions as soon as the shots started ringing out. According to Hester, there were individuals laying behind automobiles and behind anything else that offered them the opportunity to lay down.
At that moment, our deputies did begin to offer aid to many persons, so it is somewhat difficult to determine who among those folks was actually a victim and who was simply hiding. There were also members of the crowd who were providing assistance to those in need. And in addition to that, there were some people who were driving people to the hospital by piling them into cars and driving them there.
