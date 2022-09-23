8-year-old Girl Shot Outside North Philadelphia Home

On Thursday evening, a young girl was playing in front of her North Philadelphia home when she was struck by stray gunfire, according to authorities.

In the 1500 block of North 13th Street, it occurred shortly before 9 o’clock that night.

According to the police, a group of males opened fire on a passing car.

8 year old girl grazed by a stray bullet after gunfire erupted on her block by 13/Oxford … One car opened fire on another wounding a man in his leg. @6abc pic.twitter.com/U6faMK3Fyx — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) September 23, 2022

One of the shots narrowly missed the 8-year-old girl who was down the street.

The police escorted her to a local hospital. According to the latest reports, her status is stable.

“We’ve been discussing the gun violence in the city so often that it’s starting to sound like a broken record. It might have been anyone out for a stroll, or even someone out with their dog “”, John Stanford, Deputy Commissioner, stated.

A man, age 20, was shot in the leg while riding in the car.

According to authorities, he was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is currently in stable condition.

The perpetrators, according to Deputy Commissioner Stanford, waited for the victim to pass in another car before firing roughly 47 rounds at him.

From the perspective of Helicopter 6, we could see the suspects’ intended car peppered with bullet holes. The vehicle was carrying the shooting victim to the hospital when it crashed several streets away from the scene of the crime.

Danielle Outlaw, Commissioner of Police for the City of Philadelphia, issued the following statement after the shooting:

“A band of cowards armed with weapons waited on a residential street on a beautiful autumn evening in our city before opening fire on a passing vehicle. There were dozens of gunshots. One of the men in the car was hit in the leg, as was a youngster of about 8 years old who was standing across the street. They will get better physically, thank God. Stop endangering the lives of our citizens, who are also our children, you who are accountable! You will be tracked down by the (Philadelphia Police Department) and brought to justice.”

Those wanted by police remain at large at this time.

Even more young people were injured or killed by gunshots earlier in the evening.

A 16-year-old male was shot and badly injured in North Philadelphia, according to police. In the 2000 block of North 22nd street, police say the kid was shot three times in the back.

Around 7 o’clock that evening, a 16-year-old girl was shot around the 2200 block of South 27th Street in South Philadelphia, according to authorities. The condition of the teenager in the hospital is unknown at this time. The police claim they located a firearm at the site.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “Police located a semi-automatic handgun with extended magazine about a half a block away behind some of the properties and the gun was actually found in a charcoal grill and the cover was put back on top of this charcoal grill.”