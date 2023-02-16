80 Million Americans In 25 States Are On High Alert For Severe Weather

Because a large winter storm is predicted to bring heavy snow, high winds, and a possibility for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a severe weather watch for a total of 25 states, putting 80 million people across those states on alert.
There is a band of heavy snow that is expected to bring winter storm warnings from New Mexico to Illinois. Warnings of high winds are still in place across the whole Southwest, and wind advisories have been issued for the entire Great Lakes region.
There is a risk of nighttime tornadoes from Arkansas to Tennessee and northern Mississippi on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Storms of a severe kind are expected to develop in Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday afternoon. There is a possibility of a few tornadoes with powerful winds.
