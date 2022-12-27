80-Years-Old Woman Pepper Sprays A Robber In Westminster

A woman in her 80s stopped an armed robbery on Christmas Day in Westminster by pepper spraying the perpetrator as he attempted to take her pocketbook, according to police.
The event happened early on Sunday morning while the woman was out on a walk before the holiday.
She was at Bushard Street and England Avenue when a man on a bicycle approached her, pointed a revolver at her, and demanded her purse, according to a news release from Westminster police. “Instead of exchanging cheerful Christmas wishes,” the man also wanted her purse.
The victim pulled out her pepper spray and used it on the suspect because she didn’t want to give up her purse, especially on Christmas, according to the police.
An elderly woman thwarted a Christmas Day armed robbery in Westminster by pepper spraying the suspect as he tried to steal her purse https://t.co/lNBMKiezej
— KTLA (@KTLA) December 26, 2022
The attempted thief fled on his bicycle and is still at large.
He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket with white lettering, black pants, and a backpack. He is described as being a Latino in his 30s, standing at about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slender frame, “chiseled” face, and “pointy” nose. Police reported that his bicycle was teal in color.
Call the detective bureau at 714-548-3773 or the Westminster police watch commander at 714-548-3767 if you have any information about the crime or the would-be thief.
Read More: