9 Children Injured In A Gas Station Shooting In Georgia

According to Georgia police, a Friday night gas station shooting left nine youngsters injured; the youngest of them was only five years old.
Around 10 p.m. on Friday, Columbus, Georgia, police officers were called to the Shell petrol station on Warm Springs Road. According to police, who held a press conference on Saturday, responding officers reported a sizable group of people with nine shooting victims.
According to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, “based on our early investigation, we determined that an altercation took place at a party that was nearby.” All of the victims were under the age of 18, he added.
A teen and a 5-year-old youngster who is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries are two of the nine victims.
According to Blackmon, there are two women and seven men among the victims.
According to police, the injured children were 5, 12, three 13-year-olds, 14, two 15-year-olds, and 17-year-olds.
Blackmon claimed that there may have been an altercation during the party, which was held at a nearby “warehouse location,” and that it may have spread to the petrol station.
He added, “We’re still trying to build the facts to find out precisely what happened and how many people are engaged.
During the news conference, Blackmon released a statement saying, “Although Columbus is not immune to these tragedies, I want to reassure citizens that the men and women of CPD are diligently fighting to remove violent felons off our streets.”
