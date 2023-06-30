9 Michigan Beaches Closed for Fourth of July Weekend

This holiday weekend is a great time to go to the beach because it will be sunny and warm, with a few quick showers.
Before the Fourth of July weekend, there are 9 beaches in Michigan that are closed or have contamination warnings because the water quality is too bad or uncertain for people to use.
Don’t worry, there are still plenty of chances to visit one of the state’s more than 1,800 beautiful swimming spots.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy checks swimming beaches for bacteria and puts beach closure notices and warnings about pollution online every day.
As of June 30, here is the list of places that are closed:
- Haynor Lake, Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp, Livingston County, has been closed since June 21 because of high amounts of bacteria from a source that is not known.
- Indian Lake, Indian Lake State Park, and Schoolcraft County have been under a contamination warning since June 26. This is because stormwater runoff has high levels of bacteria.
- Lake St. Clair’s Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach in Macomb County has been closed since June 26 because of high amounts of bacteria from a source that is not known.
- Lake St. Clair’s Lake St. Clair Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County has been closed since June 26 because of high amounts of bacteria from a source that is not known.
- Since June 27, the stormwater flow has caused high bacteria levels in Saginaw Bay/Lake Huron, Singing Bridge Beach, and Arenac County.
- Since June 28, there has been a contamination warning for the Richfield Township Public Fishing Site in Roscommon County. This is because stormwater runoff has caused high levels of bacteria in the lake.
- Since June 28, Lake Huron’s Lakeside Beach in St. Clair County has been closed because of high amounts of bacteria from an unknown source.
- Otter Creek, Sleeping Bear Dunes Otter Creek in Benzie County has been contaminated since June 28 due to high amounts of bacteria from a source that is not known.
- Lake Huron, Lexington Beach, and Sanilac County have been closed since June 28 because the stormwater flow has made the water full of bacteria.
As new test results come in, the state of each beach may change. Check out the Beach Guard website to see an up-to-date list of beaches with red flags and information about water quality tests.
The Beach Guard website tells people about the water cleanliness at beaches all over the state. It has the results of water tests and daily reports on which beaches are closed or have advisories. There are 1,244 public beaches and 574 private beaches in the data.
